    Kazakh PM extends congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan

    13 April 2021, 09:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform citres primeminister.kz.

    Congratulating Kazakhstan’s Muslims on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan and fasting, the PM noted that it is a time of spiritual purification, compassion, mercy, tolerance, mutual understanding, care for close ones, and help to the needy.

    «Ramadan strengthens the traditional spiritual values of the people of Kazakhstan shared by the Muslims and representatives of other religions in the country. Let believers’ prayers be answered and reward those doing good,» reads his congratulatory letter.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
