Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh PM extends congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2021, 09:25
Kazakh PM extends congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, Kazinform citres primeminister.kz.

Congratulating Kazakhstan’s Muslims on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan and fasting, the PM noted that it is a time of spiritual purification, compassion, mercy, tolerance, mutual understanding, care for close ones, and help to the needy.

«Ramadan strengthens the traditional spiritual values of the people of Kazakhstan shared by the Muslims and representatives of other religions in the country. Let believers’ prayers be answered and reward those doing good,» reads his congratulatory letter.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman