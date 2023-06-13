Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region

    13 June 2023, 10:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government meeting started with a minute of silence in honour of the foresters killed in the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

    Opening the sitting the Prime Minister reminded the major fire broke out posing a threat to rural settlements in Abai region. The population was evacuated. The local state of emergency was imposed in Semey.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State canceled his foreign visit to personally take under control the fire suppression measures. Alikhan Smailov stressed 14 people were killed battling the fire. On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families.

    Over 1,800 people, 350 units of the equipment of the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry, forestry committee, local executive bodies, and Defence Ministry are deployed to tackle the deadly wildfires.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Energy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan