Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 10:50
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Government meeting started with a minute of silence in honour of the foresters killed in the wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

Opening the sitting the Prime Minister reminded the major fire broke out posing a threat to rural settlements in Abai region. The population was evacuated. The local state of emergency was imposed in Semey.

As earlier reported, the Head of State canceled his foreign visit to personally take under control the fire suppression measures. Alikhan Smailov stressed 14 people were killed battling the fire. On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister extended condolences to the bereaved families.

Over 1,800 people, 350 units of the equipment of the Kazakh Emergency Situation Ministry, forestry committee, local executive bodies, and Defence Ministry are deployed to tackle the deadly wildfires.


Government of Kazakhstan   Abai region   Wildfires  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment