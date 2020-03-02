Kazakh PM, EBRD President discuss joint projects implementation

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2 March 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin received President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, according to primeminister.kz.

«Over the past 27 years, the EBRD's investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $9 billion in 271 projects in the financial, infrastructure, energy, agricultural sectors, IT technology and utilities sectors, as well as supporting small and medium-sized businesses,» said Mamin.

In 2019, agreements were signed on the implementation of 29 projects worth over $750 million in the industrial, transport, energy, agricultural, financial and other sectors of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The parties discussed the upcoming participation of the EBRD in the implementation of the Comprehensive Program for the Modernization of Healthcare Infrastructure in Kazakhstan. In particular, the EBRD plans to participate in financing the construction of new multidisciplinary hospitals in the cities of Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Taraz, Atyrau, Kokshetau, Pavlodar, Almaty.

Mamin and Chakrabarti also viewed the implementation of the largest public-private partnership project in Kazakhstan — the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road.

The meeting also focused on public-private partnership projects in the areas of housing and utilities services, transport infrastructure, renewable energy sources, etc.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, Chair of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova and Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliev.


