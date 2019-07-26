Kazakh PM delivers training to aspiring entrepreneurs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the implementation of social projects, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin visited the «Atameken» mobile employment center, a center for training industrial workers and a class for start-up entrepreneurs «Zhas Kasipker» in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the Premier’s press office.

The activity of Atameken Mobile Employment Centers is aimed at teaching youth the basics of entrepreneurship and subsequent employment. The mobile centers are open in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent. Currently, there are nine operating centers. It is planned to open 30 more in all regions of Kazakhstan.

In the Atameken Qoldau Ortalygy in Nur-Sultan, the prime minister met and talked with young specialists willing to start their own business.

The Head of Government noted that «within the framework of the social policy of the First President – Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, and at the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Government developed a package of urgent measures to improve the well-being of the people. Until the end of 2019, the employment promotion measures, including through short-term vocational training as part of the programs «Bastau Business,» «Zhas Kasipker,» microcredit and grants for start-up projects, will cover more than 300,000 young citizens.

The prime minister also visited the DANMARD Sewing Training Center. The study period at this training center is 3 months, the monthly stipend is 21 thousand tenges.

In the Zhas Kasіpker classroom for the basics of entrepreneurship, the prime minister personally conducted a business training for the project participants.

Upon completion of training, unemployed and self-employed youths can apply for a grant worth more than KZT 500,000, as well as a stipend of KZT 19,000 a month.

Today, 563 training centers operate in Kazakhstan (50 training centers in the capital). In the future it is planned to increase the number to 1,000.