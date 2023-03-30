Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM defines key tasks for Government

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2023, 12:55
Kazakh PM defines key tasks for Government Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Reduction of inflation rates in half by the year-end is a pressing issue,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said at today’s plenary session of the Majilis held with the participation of the Head of State, Kazinform reports.

The Prime Minister expressed sincere gratitude for the confidence vested noting that it is a great responsibility for him. He prioritized socioeconomic issues, tasks for further development, and raising people’s welfare and living standards defined by the Head of State. «First of all, we develop the election program of the Head of State and AMANAT Party’s program. At the same time, constructive proposals of other parties and deputies, the business community, and citizens will also be taken into consideration. In the medium term we should increase the country’s economic growth up to 5% and reduce inflation rates in half by the year-end,» the Prime Minister told the plenary session.

He also stressed entrepreneurship and business climate improvements support measures as one of the key directions.

