Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM congratulates Kazakhstanis on Holy month of Ramadan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 12:32
Kazakh PM congratulates Kazakhstanis on Holy month of Ramadan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

«I wholeheartedly congratulate the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the onset of the Holy month of Ramadan,» Mamin’s congratulatory message says.

He notes that that is the time of spiritual and moral improvement when pure thoughts and good deeds pay off.

During the time of Ramadan people demonstrate their best human qualities, that is kindness, mercy, generosity. The holiday unites not only the Muslims, but also representatives of other nationalities in Kazakhstan.

«I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, tolerance, moral strength, peace, and wellbeing!» Mamin concludes.


Government of Kazakhstan   Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP