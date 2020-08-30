Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 August 2020, 11:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has offered his congratulations as the country marks the 25th anniversary of the Constitution, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Mamin noted that the Kazakh Constitution envisions a secular, law-governed and unitary State, provides a sound basis for social and economic development and contributes to the stability of the country.

According to him, the Constitution allows for structural economic reforms and steps to further promote the wellbeing of the population.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the Constitution Day wishing them health, peace, wellbeing and new achievements.

Notably, today, August 30, Kazakhstan marks 25 years of the Constitution, which was adopted by referendum back in 1995.


