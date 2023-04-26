Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks

    26 April 2023, 09:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Vice President Huang Yongzhang to discuss the development of new investment projects in the energy sector, Kazinform learnt from the primeminister.kz.

    The Prime Minister said the CNPC has been working in Kazakhstan for over 25 years as one of the key strategic energy sector partners. He added the Government of Kazakhstan is set to further deepen strategic cooperation.

    In his turn, Huang Yongzhang expressed the company’s interest in expanding its activities in the territory of Kazakhstan. «China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors. The CNPC is ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations,» he said.

    During the meeting the sides focused on oil exports, improving working conditions of CNPC workers in Kazakhstan, and other pressing issues.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Atyrau region to repair 12 cultural facilities, Minister Oralov
    Kazakhstan getting ready to host World Nomad Games
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting on ensuring food security
    President Erdoğan awards 1st Vice Minster of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region