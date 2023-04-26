Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2023, 09:38
Kazakh PM, CNPC Vice President hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Vice President Huang Yongzhang to discuss the development of new investment projects in the energy sector, Kazinform learnt from the primeminister.kz.

The Prime Minister said the CNPC has been working in Kazakhstan for over 25 years as one of the key strategic energy sector partners. He added the Government of Kazakhstan is set to further deepen strategic cooperation.

In his turn, Huang Yongzhang expressed the company’s interest in expanding its activities in the territory of Kazakhstan. «China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors. The CNPC is ready to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations,» he said.

During the meeting the sides focused on oil exports, improving working conditions of CNPC workers in Kazakhstan, and other pressing issues.


