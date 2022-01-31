Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM, Chinese Ambassador meet

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2022, 19:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides debated pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, agro-industrial complex, green economy development, digitalization, regional use of transborder rivers, etc.

The Ambassador noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of China’s foreign policy. China remains a reliable partner and is ready to render Kazakhstan necessary support and assistance. China is one of the largest foreign trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan. For the past 11 months the commodity turnover grew by 13.6% to reach over USD 17 bln.


