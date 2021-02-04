Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM charges to timely realize Almaty development projects

    4 February 2021, 18:03

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin as part of his working trip to Almaty held a meeting on socioeconomic development of the city, the PM’s press service reports.

    Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev and his deputies made reports.

    The meeting focused on the development of engineering, transport, housing infrastructure, education, health spheres, entrepreneurship and attraction of investments, environmental protection and gasification of Almaty. Special attention was paid to the development of Almaty agglomeration and realization of the complex plan New Almaty for 2020-2024.

    The city takes the lead in socioeconomic development rates among the regions providing one fifth of the country’s GDP. It has significant potential for further development. As stated there it is crucial to create all conditions for creating new jobs, raising people’s life standards and welfare, development of infrastructure, Almaty agglomeration economy at large.

    The PM charged to timely realize all the planned projects, ensure attracting of investments for further development of the city.

    The PM also surveyed construction of housing infrastructure of Almaty, visited the country’s largest co-working centre SmArt.Point featuring above 60 companies engaged in various spheres.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

