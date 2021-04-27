Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM charges to submit Yenbek project to Government by June 1

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2021, 12:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged the Labour and Social Protection Ministry to submit the Yenbek (Employment) project to Government by June 1, Kazinform reports.

«Public employment is the most important task of the Government. Complex measures were taken given the pandemic, including intensifying of Yenbek state program tools. The Employment Roadmap was fulfilled. This year it will focus on creating permanent jobs and improving the regions’ social infrastructures.158,000 people took part in the Yenbek program following the results of the first quarter. 1.2 mln will participate in the program this year at large. Actual wages are expected to rise by 10% up to KZT 221,000. The unemployment rate will not exceed 4.9%,» the PM noted.

The PM assigned to submit the Yenbek national project for 2021-2025 to the Government by June 1. National Economy, Labour and Social Protection Ministries, administrations were charged to develop regional employment roadmaps by July 1. Labour and Social Protection, National Economy, Finance Ministries, administrations are encharged to provide funding of the Yenbek program realization.


