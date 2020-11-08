Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM charges to stabilize coronavirus situation in E Kazakhstan

    8 November 2020, 10:37

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM During his working trip Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the situation centre in East Kazakhstan and held a telephone conference on the region’s sanitary and epidemiological situation, the PM’s press service informs.

    As of today 50% of coronavirus cases fall on East Kazakhstan. The region is in the coronavirus red zone. The morbidity rate in the region grew 5.4 times as compared to the previous week. It daily reports above 350 new cases, the number of critically ill also increased. The most of the cases are recorded in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

    As stated there, there are 30 infectious diseases hospitals in the region to accommodate 3,254 patients. There are also 205 intensive care beds.

    There are 13 PCR laboratories in the region. 311,000 passed PCR tests, including 4,743 over the last 24 hours. It is planned to open 5 new laboratories by December 1. The testing capacity will reach 6,000 tests a day.

    Following the meeting the PM assigned the East Kazakhstan administration to ensure further prevention of coronavirus cases, to strengthen primary healthcare, create conditions for attracting highly-skilled staff to medical facilities.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west