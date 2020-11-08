Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM charges to stabilize coronavirus situation in E Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 November 2020, 10:37
SEMEY. KAZINFORM During his working trip Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the situation centre in East Kazakhstan and held a telephone conference on the region’s sanitary and epidemiological situation, the PM’s press service informs.

As of today 50% of coronavirus cases fall on East Kazakhstan. The region is in the coronavirus red zone. The morbidity rate in the region grew 5.4 times as compared to the previous week. It daily reports above 350 new cases, the number of critically ill also increased. The most of the cases are recorded in Ust-Kamenogorsk and Semey.

As stated there, there are 30 infectious diseases hospitals in the region to accommodate 3,254 patients. There are also 205 intensive care beds.

There are 13 PCR laboratories in the region. 311,000 passed PCR tests, including 4,743 over the last 24 hours. It is planned to open 5 new laboratories by December 1. The testing capacity will reach 6,000 tests a day.

Following the meeting the PM assigned the East Kazakhstan administration to ensure further prevention of coronavirus cases, to strengthen primary healthcare, create conditions for attracting highly-skilled staff to medical facilities.


