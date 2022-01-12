Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM charged to submit draft program to increase household income

    12 January 2022, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov set a number of tasks to develop the country’s social spere, Kazinform reports.

    At today’s Government meeting the PM charged the Labor Ministry and concerned bodies to take steps to increase grants for the development of business ideas, raise young people’s salaries and extend their participation in the First job project.

    He also tasked the National Economy Ministry and Labor Ministry to elaborate and submit within a month the draft program to raise household income to the Government. Besides, he assigned the Education Ministry and concerned bodies to develop a program to attract the best teachers to the regions facing a lack of teachers, take measures to open 5 branches of the leading universities in the country.

    The Healthcare, Education, Culture, Defense, Finance, National Economy Ministries were charged to explore the issue of building the Kazakhstan Khalkyna (For the people of Kazakhstan) social fund by February 1.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh Government has held today its meeting. PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the new Cabinet.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

