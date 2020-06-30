Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM charged to realize large-scale Digital Education project

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2020, 11:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin debated were digital economy human capital development issues.

The Education and Science Minister, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister, AIFC Governor reported on the work done.

According to the PM’s press service in 2019 Kazakhstan ranked 50th among 189 countries in the Human Development Index. There are 1,826 robotic science classes, 447 STEM laboratories, 1,746 IT classes, 21 IT centres in Kazakhstan so far. The computer literacy rose to 82.1%. Up to 50,000 IT specialists graduate every year in Kazakhstan. There are 16 IT competence centres.

Besides, Kazakhstan will fulfill the Digital Education project to raise people’s literacy. It is purposed to boost people’s basic IT competences, training of IT specialists, etc. Up to 400,000 will be trained under the project.

The Head of Government noted that technological modernization, digital platforms opportunities, artificial intellect require transformation of staff training and human capital development. It is crucial to raise people’s digital literacy.

The PM tasked Education and Science and Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministries jointly with the akimats (administrations) to launch the large-scale Digital Education project.


