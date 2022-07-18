18 July 2022 16:40

Kazakh PM chairs State Economic Modernization Commission meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the State Commission for the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on tax regulations, including the use of a notion of royalty for tax purposes, identifying an object of property taxation at energy-producing facilities as well as the deadlines for the use of an updated list of items on which value added tax is paid under credit method.

The meeting also discussed a project for the construction of a soda ash plant in Aral district, Kyzylorda region. It will enable to attract around KZT140bn of investment, create over 700 permanent jobs, and ensure import substitution thanks to around 300 thousand tons of production per year.

The Premier tasked to look into opportunities to fund the construction of infrastructure necessary for the plant as well as keep working on the project to attract investors.

In addition, the meeting focused on the construction of a multi-purpose hotel-tourist complex in Aktau city, attracting KZT170bn of investment and creating around 4 thousand direct and indirect jobs, as well as increasing the tourist inflow in Mangistau region up to 850 thousand people.

The PM instructed to step up the realization of the project and consider taking a budget loan from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan to complete the construction of all the facilities.

The meeting's participants also looked at the issue of creating a working group to elaborate recommendations regarding denationalization and privatization.

















Photo: primeminister.kz