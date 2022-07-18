Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM chairs State Economic Modernization Commission meeting
18 July 2022 16:40

Kazakh PM chairs State Economic Modernization Commission meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the State Commission for the modernization of Kazakhstan's economy, kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on tax regulations, including the use of a notion of royalty for tax purposes, identifying an object of property taxation at energy-producing facilities as well as the deadlines for the use of an updated list of items on which value added tax is paid under credit method.

The meeting also discussed a project for the construction of a soda ash plant in Aral district, Kyzylorda region. It will enable to attract around KZT140bn of investment, create over 700 permanent jobs, and ensure import substitution thanks to around 300 thousand tons of production per year.

The Premier tasked to look into opportunities to fund the construction of infrastructure necessary for the plant as well as keep working on the project to attract investors.

In addition, the meeting focused on the construction of a multi-purpose hotel-tourist complex in Aktau city, attracting KZT170bn of investment and creating around 4 thousand direct and indirect jobs, as well as increasing the tourist inflow in Mangistau region up to 850 thousand people.

The PM instructed to step up the realization of the project and consider taking a budget loan from the Development Bank of Kazakhstan to complete the construction of all the facilities.

The meeting's participants also looked at the issue of creating a working group to elaborate recommendations regarding denationalization and privatization.





Photo: primeminister.kz
Related news
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
13,820 secondary school places set to be created in Almaty by yearend
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive