Kazakh PM chairs meeting on ensuring food security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Recommendations in the sphere of development of agriculture sector and measures on ensuring Kazakhstan’s food security were discussed at the session of the Council on improving investment climate chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Attending the meeting were ambassadors of Canada, the UK and the EU in Kazakhstan, reps of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, the Asian Development Bank as well as heads of government agencies and a number of private companies.

In his remarks at the meeting, Prime Minister Smailov stressed Kazakhstan greatly contributes to ensuring regional and global food security as the country is featured into the top 10 world’s largest grain exporters. Last year saw Kazakhstan landing the 32nd place in the 2022 Global Food Security Index, surpassing all post-Soviet countries for the first time.

The head of the Kazakh Government also reminded that last year Kazakhstan had adopted the Plan on ensuring food security for 2024 and was working towards adapting the country’s agriculture industry to climate change, gradually transitioning to alternative energy sources as well as increasing energy effectiveness.

It was added that the country attaches utmost importance to the sustainable management of water and land resources.

Participants of the meeting went on to debate the issues of development of dairy industry and other sectors of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex, import and export of agricultural produce, attracting investment, introducing innovations and more.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Smailov thanked the participants for their input and assured their recommendations and proposals will be taken into account and help strengthen Kazakhstan’s food security.



