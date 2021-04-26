Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Nur Otan election program realization headquarters

    26 April 2021, 19:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the Headquarters implementing the Nur Otan election program, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

    The meeting focused on digitalizing the procedures of assigning pensions and benefits, increasing the number of rehabilitation centers for children with disabilities as well as housing construction for families with many children and low income, disabled citizens, and orphans.

    During the meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People Serik Shapkenov noted that as part of the election program of the Nur Otan party the State services related to assignment of pensions and benefits will be 100% digitalized from 2021 to 2025.

    The Kazakh PM instructed to ensure the digitalization and updating of all raw data to assign pensions and benefits, open and develop the operation of children’s rehab centers in each region, approve and finalize monthly plans for the amount of new housing to be commissioned and ensure control over their future realization.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

