Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Council for Improving the Investment Climate

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 17:19
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Council for Improving the Investment Climate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate focusing on the implementation of tax reform in Kazakhstan has been chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet.

At the meeting the reports by Canada’s Ambassador Nicholas Brousseau, EU Ambassador Sven-Olov Carlsson, US Chargé d'affaires ad interim Theodore Ling, UK Chargé d'affaires ad interim Jonathan Layfield, and the reps of EY, Exxon Mobil, Deloitte, and other companies made their reports on the prosepcts for the improvement of tax policy in Kazakhstan, global strategies of corporate taxation and their roles in forming a favorable investment climate. Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev and Vice-Minister of Finance Kanat Baedilov also presented reports.

The foreign reps praised the measures taken in the country to implement reforms in tax administration as well as gave a number of recommendations to further upgrade the fiscal system.

The Kazakh PM stressed that in the first quarter of 2021, the most dynamic development was observed in the real economic sector, noting a 7.5% growth in manufacturing, a 13.1% growth in construction, and a 2.8% growth in agriculture. He also pointed out the 34% rise in investments in fixed capital not including the mining sector and the positive dynamics in the service sector, trade, and transport.

photo

According to the PM, the anti-crisis measures taken by the Government led to the improvement of the GDP growth projection for Kazakhstan from 3.0% to 3.2% in the IMF’s April 2021 World Economic Outlook. Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard&Poor’s also confirmed the pre-pandemic ratings and forecast positive 3,2-3,8% for the country.

The Kazakh PM added that reforms in the tax system will make it more agile and allow for increased amounts of internal and external investments in the Kazakh economy, committing to the efficient implementation of the recommendations to further improve Kazakhstan’s international stance as a reliable and predictable State with a clear and transparent tax system.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Ministry of National Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year