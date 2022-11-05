Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took place, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the legality of the issuance of a number of licenses for geological exploration of solid minerals was considered. A special working group is to be set up to analyze the lawfulness of those decisions

The meeting was attended by the heads of the central government bodies, General Prosecutor’s Office, Anti-corruption Service, Financial Monitoring Agency, and Samruk Kazyna Fund.

Photo: primeminister.kz


