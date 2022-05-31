Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

    31 May 2022, 20:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy took place, kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the proposals elaborated by the Energy Ministry of the country on the cancelation of tax benefits for private refineries that make products incompatible with the technical regulation of the Customs Union, ensuring access of business structures to infrastructure facilities («the last kilometer») in refineries, regulation of storing oil products in them as well as regulation of tariffs for oil product shipment and transportation services, especially their reduction, were discussed.

    The issues of conducting an audit of security systems, production control, storage, shipment of products, and other technological processes in refineries as well as construction and work of liquefied petroleum gas storage parks within them were considered.

    The meeting also focused on the issues of the activity of KazMunayGas, National Information Technologies, and others.

    Following the discussions, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions in order to make solutions at the next meeting of the Commission.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays