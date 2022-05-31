Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy took place, kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the proposals elaborated by the Energy Ministry of the country on the cancelation of tax benefits for private refineries that make products incompatible with the technical regulation of the Customs Union, ensuring access of business structures to infrastructure facilities («the last kilometer») in refineries, regulation of storing oil products in them as well as regulation of tariffs for oil product shipment and transportation services, especially their reduction, were discussed.

The issues of conducting an audit of security systems, production control, storage, shipment of products, and other technological processes in refineries as well as construction and work of liquefied petroleum gas storage parks within them were considered.

The meeting also focused on the issues of the activity of KazMunayGas, National Information Technologies, and others.

Following the discussions, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions in order to make solutions at the next meeting of the Commission.