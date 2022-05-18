Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Baiterek NMH Board of Directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Baiterek National Management Holding took place under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Holding.

During the meeting, the Baiterek National Management Holding Board members discussed the changes to the Charter of the Holding and preliminarily approved the annual financial report (consolidated and separate) for 2021.

According to the decision of the Board of Directors, the membership of the Board was optimized from seven to five people. It is expected that two more members of the Board taking the managing director post will be cut.

At the meeting, the anti-corruption compliance program for 2022 designed in keeping with the anti-corruption policy and aimed at improving the activity of the Anti-corruption Compliance Service of the Holding was approved.

In addition, the reports on risks of the Holding and Internal Audit Service for the first quarter of 2022, and observance of the principles and provisions of the Baiterek Holding Corporate Management Code for 2021 were apporved.