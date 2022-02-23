Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Baiterek NMH Board of Directors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform cites the press service of the Holding.

The meeting focused on the results of the Holding and its subordinates' investment activity. So, in 2021 the Holding provided financial support to the tune of 1,783.7 billion tenge to the enterprises in the non-primary sector. The figure rose by KZT766.8bn or 75% compared with the previous year.

In order to develop the private sector, over 54 thousand companies received support worth KZT1,697.7bn last year. The exports stood at KZT1,341.7bn owing to the support measures to export-orientated enterprises. The Holding's subordinates provided KZT464.2bn to support the agro-industrial complex, a 4% rise compared to last year.

As part of the «green» economy development, five projects worth KZT95.6bn, including two projects on construction of solar power stations costing KZT21.6bn and two projects on construction of wind power stations with a cost of KZT73.8bn, received support.

In general, thanks to the Holding's financial support measures, over six thousand jobs were created as well as services worth KZT3.4trl were rendered.

In conclusion, the Board of Directors approved the risk report for the fourth quarter of 2021. The report on the implementation of the action plan for corporate management improvement for 2021 and outcomes of the Board's work for 2021 were considered.