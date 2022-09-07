Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM chairs meeting focusing on demonopolization of civil aviation and bus transportation

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 20:13
Kazakh PM chairs meeting focusing on demonopolization of civil aviation and bus transportation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting of the Commission on Demonopolization of Economy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The meeting focused on the issues of the legality of separation of a number of state assets in the sphere of telecommunication as well as proposals to demonopolize the civil aviation and bus transportation (public transport).

photo

Following the meeting, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions to the government bodies.


Photo: press service of the Kazakh Government




Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy