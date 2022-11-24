Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Canada's Ambassador to France and the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the EU and Europe Stéphane Dion met to debate further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Canada relations, the PM’s press service reports.

The parties discussed development of bilateral trade, investment, energy cooperation issues as well as activities of Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council.

The Kazakh PM said that last year mutual trade grew more than 34% to reach USD 500 mln, for the past 9 months sales hit almost USD 730 mln. Canada’s direct investments into Kazakhstan exceeded last year USD 385 mln.

He also affirmed the country’s readiness to boost supplies of 45 types of products in various economic sectors up to USD 255 mln. Besides, he noted that there are prospects for efficient cooperation in cargo traffic and development of renewables.

In his turn Stéphane Dion congratulated Kazakhstan on successful presidential elections and voiced support to socioeconomic reforms conducted in the country.

The parties also shared views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

Photo: primeminister.kz