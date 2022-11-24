Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks

24 November 2022, 20:00
Kazakh PM, Canada’s special envoy to EU and Europe hold talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Canada's Ambassador to France and the Prime Minister's Special Envoy to the EU and Europe Stéphane Dion met to debate further strengthening of Kazakhstan-Canada relations, the PM’s press service reports.

The parties discussed development of bilateral trade, investment, energy cooperation issues as well as activities of Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council.

The Kazakh PM said that last year mutual trade grew more than 34% to reach USD 500 mln, for the past 9 months sales hit almost USD 730 mln. Canada’s direct investments into Kazakhstan exceeded last year USD 385 mln.

He also affirmed the country’s readiness to boost supplies of 45 types of products in various economic sectors up to USD 255 mln. Besides, he noted that there are prospects for efficient cooperation in cargo traffic and development of renewables.

In his turn Stéphane Dion congratulated Kazakhstan on successful presidential elections and voiced support to socioeconomic reforms conducted in the country.

The parties also shared views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.


Photo: primeminister.kz

Теги:
Read also
Kazakh Ambassador presents credential to Uzbek President
Smailov chairs meeting of Baiterek Holding’s Board of Directors
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich
Kazakh Government to consider rural regions development concept in 2023
Kazakhstan to attract low-cost airlines to cheapen flights to Europe
Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
China ready to elevate Chinese-Kazakh relations to new height - Mao Ning
News Partner
Popular
1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
4 Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises

News