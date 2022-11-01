Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security

1 November 2022, 17:40

1 November 2022, 17:40

Kazakh PM calls SCO nations to join forces to ensure food security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov addressed the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states held via a videoconferencing, the PM’s press service reports.

In his address the PM noted that multilateral cooperation remains one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Government. He highlighted importance for further improving the organization’s work.

In 2021 the economic growth rates of SCO member states ranged between 4 and 9% and total sales between Kazakhstan and SCO members grew by 22% to hit some USD 51 bln.

The PM called to practical realization of the concept for the development of the pool of tech parks and innovation clusters of SCO. He also suggested building the association of investors of SCO member states to unite large investment foundations. He also stressed the need to take coordinated measures to ensure food security.

Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution using its agricultural potential. Development of artificial selection and seed raising cooperation program will be come an important step. It will give an impetus to the development of agriculture and let scientific plant breeding centres of SCO members cooperate which will consequently have favorable effect on food security governance, the PM said.

He also called to develop jointly promising transport and transit corridors.

Photo: primeminister.kz







