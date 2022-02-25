Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM calls on EAEU to create barrier-less environment to increase mutual trade

    25 February 2022, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov believes it is crucial to remove barriers in order to increase mutual trade in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the extended session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in the Kazakh capital, Prime Minister Smailov revealed that mutual trade amounted to less than 15% of total trade within the EAEU.

    According to the head of the Kazakh Government, this is clearly not enough in order to ensure stability of EAEU market. For instance, the volume of mutual trade in analogous integration unions accounts for over 40%, he noted.

    Alikhan Smailov emphasized that in order to amp up mutual trade it is crucial to create barrier-less environment.

    He pointed to the fact that in some cases the work on removing trade barriers in EAEU is of formal character.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published