Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports

18 January 2023, 19:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed to step up the creation of a transport and logistics hub within the Morport Aktau special economic zone, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The work on formation of Kazakhstan as a transit hub is a priority. Given the current geopolitical situation is of particular relevance. Integration of Kazakhstan’s transport system with international corridors will enable to keep the position as the main transit state in the region,» said Smailov.

According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and North-South Corridor are the key routes allowing for diversification of transit and export capabilities.

«The work on all-round development of maritime ports Aktau and Kuryk needs to be stepped up as well as the creation of a transport and logistics hub within the Morport Aktau special economic zone,» said the Head of the Kazakh government.

According to him, to further develop the country’s transit and transport potential it is necessary to carry out quality work transforming Kazakh Temir Zholy railway company into a national transport and logistics company.