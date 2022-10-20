Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
20 October 2022, 16:19

Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Turkestan region, Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the issues of comprehensive social and economic development of the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

This year, over KZT367bn as well as up to KZT100bn of additional funds following budget adjustment was provided from the republican budget for the region’s development.

«This funds is provided to develop the engineering infrastructure, address social issues, and support the agroindustrial complex of the region,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also stressed to the importance of ensuring the preservation of the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, pointing to the intensive construction around the facility as well as increased number of visitors. Smailov called for strict observance of the recommendations of UNESCO and other international organizations to this end.

In total, 29 projects worth KZT33bn are slated for implementation for 2022. Another 74 projects worth KZT1.9 are being considered.


Related news
Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, warns UNESCO
Read also
UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
Government to spend over 6trln tenge on healthcare in 2023-2025
PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
9th MOWCAP General Meeting to be held November 24-26
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive