Kazakh PM backs social protection of people employed via online platforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stands for adoption of a package of benefits for the people employed via online platforms in Kazakhstan, Kazinform corespondent reports.

According to him, as many as 500,000 people are employed in this sector today. «What work is carried out to provide them with benefits?» the Prime Minister asked Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova.

According to her, last week the Ministry officials met with the representatives of eight online platforms. «They said they are ready to provide social benefits to their employees. An appropriate pilot project will be launched beginning from July 1. The implementation of the project will let us amend the corresponding legislation,» Minister Duissenova said.

The Prime Minister backed the implementation of the pilot project. He stressed the importance of elimination of bureaucratic and other obstacles. «Our people should be able to freely choose any platform and be confident in their social protection,» Alikhan Smailov added.



