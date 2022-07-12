Kazakh PM awards Elena Rybakina with Dostyq order after Wimbledon success

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

Premier Smailov awarded the first Grand Slam Singles’ winner in Kazakhstan’s history with the Dostyq order of the 2nd degree. The prestigious accolade is given to individuals for outstanding sports achievements and contribution to the development of international cooperation.

«It is with great excitement that all Kazakhstanis watched how you defeated the most decorated tennis players in the world. Having won the Grand Slam title, you lived up to the expectations of your compatriots and made an invaluable contribution to the popularization of tennis in Kazakhstan. I am confident this win will inspire many upcoming athletes,» Prime Minister Smailov told Rybakina during the meeting.

For her part, the newly crown Wimbledon champion expressed gratitude for the high accolade, adding she felt the tremendous support of the people of Kazakhstan.

«When I arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday I saw how many people came to greet me. Still can’t believe this is actually happening,» she said.

Elena Rybakina shared her plans to donate part of her prize money to a charitable cause and support young Kazakhstani tennis players.

«After getting tremendous support here, I believe it is my turn to support the young generation [of Kazakhstani tennis players],» she stressed.

Rybakina went on to reveal that her ultimate goal is to become the world’s number one in tennis, adding that she will start prepping for the upcoming tournaments in the U.S. in a couple of days.

Recall that Elena Rybakina made history as the first Kazakhstani to clinch the Grand Slam Singles’ title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in London this past weekend.