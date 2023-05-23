Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 May 2023, 14:46
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov takes part in the III Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Kazinform quotes the Prime Minister’s press service.

The forum debates new opportunities of the global economic growth, investments into the developing markets, energy transition, implementation of AI, blockchain and other technologies.

The forum convenes heads of state and government, heads of the world’s large corporations, global investors, leading direct investment analysts and journalists.

The Kazakh Premier is expected to meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and hold talks with heads of large companies and financial organizations.

Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
