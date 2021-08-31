Kazakh PM attends opening of 2 innovative schools in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of two innovative schools in Nur-Sultan city – BINOM and Quantum STEM, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

BINOM School is a new brand for the implementation of best practices in Kazakhstan’s mainstream education. Six BINOM Schools are set to be opened in Nur-Sultan city each educating 4,000 students in two shifts in 2021-22. They are to provide training based on the domestic model and advanced international systems of Finland, Great Britain, and South Korea. The project is implemented under a PPP between BI Group and Nur-Sultan’s city administration.

The new BINOM School in the Kazakh capital has 127 rooms, nine physics, chemistry, biology, nano- and biotechnology labs, a cinema hall for 100 sits, co-working areas, smart classes, TedxBinom, a library, and so on. Also, there is a confortable learning environment for children with special educational needs.

300 teachers from all parts of the country have been hired following the two-stage selection.

The first ever innovative school Quantum STEM School is set to educate 1,020 students. The school is based on the best practices applied in Singapore and the US with in-depth learning of math, science, and engineering. Countrywide, it is planned to build 20 more such schools in the years to come.

«Projects implemented jointly with businesses and aimed at creating state-of-the-art education facilities will serve as an example to form new standards for secondary education,» said the Kazakh PM, calling for increased construction of innovative education facilities under a PPP principle and development of a network of private schools.

Under the Nur Otan Party election program 800 new schools are set to be commissioned during 2021 and 2025. This year it is expected that 200 schools are to be opened, including 163 purpose-built schools, six schools under a PPP, and 31 under the program for developing a network of private schools.