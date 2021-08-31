Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh PM attends opening of 2 innovative schools in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 August 2021, 12:15
Kazakh PM attends opening of 2 innovative schools in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in the opening ceremony of two innovative schools in Nur-Sultan city – BINOM and Quantum STEM, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

BINOM School is a new brand for the implementation of best practices in Kazakhstan’s mainstream education. Six BINOM Schools are set to be opened in Nur-Sultan city each educating 4,000 students in two shifts in 2021-22. They are to provide training based on the domestic model and advanced international systems of Finland, Great Britain, and South Korea. The project is implemented under a PPP between BI Group and Nur-Sultan’s city administration.

photo

The new BINOM School in the Kazakh capital has 127 rooms, nine physics, chemistry, biology, nano- and biotechnology labs, a cinema hall for 100 sits, co-working areas, smart classes, TedxBinom, a library, and so on. Also, there is a confortable learning environment for children with special educational needs.

photo

300 teachers from all parts of the country have been hired following the two-stage selection.

The first ever innovative school Quantum STEM School is set to educate 1,020 students. The school is based on the best practices applied in Singapore and the US with in-depth learning of math, science, and engineering. Countrywide, it is planned to build 20 more such schools in the years to come.

«Projects implemented jointly with businesses and aimed at creating state-of-the-art education facilities will serve as an example to form new standards for secondary education,» said the Kazakh PM, calling for increased construction of innovative education facilities under a PPP principle and development of a network of private schools.

photo

Under the Nur Otan Party election program 800 new schools are set to be commissioned during 2021 and 2025. This year it is expected that 200 schools are to be opened, including 163 purpose-built schools, six schools under a PPP, and 31 under the program for developing a network of private schools.

photo

photo


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Construction    Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman