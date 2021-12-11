Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM attends opening Independence Monument in E Kazakhstan

    11 December 2021, 13:58

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to East Kazakhstan to attend the solemn opening of the Independence Monument and solemn meeting dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.

    Addressing those gathered the Kazakh PM noted that the Independence Monument reflects milestone events in the country’s history and its development stages, symbolizing integrity and indissolubility of the country.

    Governor of the region Daniyal Akhmetov, writer Alibek Kantarbayev, Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, and others took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

    In his speech at the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan the PM noted that East Kazakhstan has high industrial and agrarian potential, contributes to the country’s socioeconomic development. Since 1991 the GRP grew by 25 times. The region produces 10% of the country’s industrial output. The region is the strong industrial center taking the lead the countrywide.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west