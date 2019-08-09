Kazakh PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin participated in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Cholpon Ata, the PM’s press service reports.

The Prime Ministersof Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and chairman of the EEC Board took partin the session.

Prior tothe sitting the Heads of Government had talks with President of Kyrgyzstan SooronbayJeenbekov.

The EurasianIntergovernmental Council sitting focused on further development of integration processes,promotion of trade and economic cooperation, etc. Those gathered highlightedthe 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea suggested byFirst President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and the 5thanniversary of signing of the EAEU Treaty.

The Headsof Government shared views on regulation of alcohol, financial market, distributionof intra-EAEU import customs duties, trans-border information cooperation, developmentof industrial collaboration, agro-industrial complex of the member states andcooperation of customs services, members of the Customs Union.

Following thetalks the sides signed 12 documents.