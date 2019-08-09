Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2019, 14:13
CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin participated in the sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Cholpon Ata, the PM’s press service reports.

The Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and chairman of the EEC Board took part in the session.

Prior to the sitting the Heads of Government had talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sitting focused on further development of integration processes, promotion of trade and economic cooperation, etc. Those gathered highlighted the 25th anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea suggested by First President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and the 5th anniversary of signing of the EAEU Treaty.

The Heads of Government shared views on regulation of alcohol, financial market, distribution of intra-EAEU import customs duties, trans-border information cooperation, development of industrial collaboration, agro-industrial complex of the member states and cooperation of customs services, members of the Customs Union.

Following the talks the sides signed 12 documents.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
