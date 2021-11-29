Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM attends ECO Summit in Ashgabat

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 November 2021, 13:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Ashgabat on November 27-28 to take part in the XV Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), hold talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the primeminister.kz reads.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh PM noted the growth of aggregate goods turnover between Kazakhstan and the ECO member states for the past 9 months by 31% up to KZT 8.2 bln. It is more against pre-pandemic 2019 by 22%. The PM suggested developing the Roadmap to boost trade flows and the ECO food security program to create joint manufacturing processes in the sphere of agro-industrial complex, to expand offtake contracts in mutual trade and other measures.

The PM also suggested building the high-level ECO Special Council for transport and transit policy. Its decisions will lay foundation for coordinated policy on key issues in this sphere.

He proposed to develop the ECO economic cooperative development strategy given the COVID-19 challenges and post-pandemic strategic tasks.

Following the Summit there was signed the Ashgabat Declaration, the ECO Awarding Ceremony was held.

