    Kazakh PM assigns to tighten control on border

    2 March 2020, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave tasks to take preventive measures amid the coronavirus spread around the world, Kazinform reports.

    The Healthcare Ministry was assigned to toughen sanitary and epidemiological control at all checkpoints on the state border.

    The PM tasked the Foreign Ministry to advance forward proposals to postpone the planned large international events.

    Mamin also charged to suspend the issuance of transit e-tourist visas for all virus-hit countries. The Industry and Infrastructure Ministry was assigned to reduce the number of regular flights to the worst-hit countries.

    The PM stressed the need to suspend the issuance for work permits to the nationals from the countries affected with coronavirus.

    The Information and Social Development Ministry jointly with the Healthcare Ministry were requested to raise public awareness and explain precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

