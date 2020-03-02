Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM assigns to tighten control on border

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2020, 10:50
Kazakh PM assigns to tighten control on border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave tasks to take preventive measures amid the coronavirus spread around the world, Kazinform reports.

The Healthcare Ministry was assigned to toughen sanitary and epidemiological control at all checkpoints on the state border.

The PM tasked the Foreign Ministry to advance forward proposals to postpone the planned large international events.

Mamin also charged to suspend the issuance of transit e-tourist visas for all virus-hit countries. The Industry and Infrastructure Ministry was assigned to reduce the number of regular flights to the worst-hit countries.

The PM stressed the need to suspend the issuance for work permits to the nationals from the countries affected with coronavirus.

The Information and Social Development Ministry jointly with the Healthcare Ministry were requested to raise public awareness and explain precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman