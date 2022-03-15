Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM assigns to study further steps to keep prices down

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2022, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is crucial to pay more focus on staple foods price stabilization,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.

At today’s Government sitting the PM charged the governors of the regions to draw special attention to stabilization of staple foods prices. The National Economy Ministry and concerned state bodies and akimats are assigned to study further steps to keep prices down.

The PM highlighted that for further business activity growth and development amid current situation it is essential to work effectively to attract inward and outward investments, especially in non-resource industries, and boost small and medium-sized business. Smailov tasked the Industry, Agriculture, National Economy Ministries and akimats to keep it under control.


