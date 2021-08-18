Kazakh PM assigns to speed up vaccination rates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin assigned to significantly speed vaccination rates in Mangistau, Atyrau, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform reports.

«Coronavirus situation is set to stabilize. COVID-19 reproduction index made 0.97. 53% of coronavirus beds, 47% of ICU beds are occupied as of now. More than 6.1 mln people were given the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, over 4.8 mln were fully vaccinated,» he said.

The PM highlighted good vaccination rates in Almaty, Shymkent cities and Turkestan region.

Askar Mamin stressed the need to complete vaccination of teachers by August 25 and tighten control over preparations of educational establishments for a new academic year.

Besides, the PM charged to preserve weekend lockdowns in the regions remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.



