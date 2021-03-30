Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM assigns to ramp up staple foods production

    30 March 2021, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged to take measures for steady supply of farm producers with irrigation water in the southern regions of Kazakhstan, as well as over the long-run, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, the Premier tasked the Governors of the regions to approve subsidy rates and lists in a week.

    Askar Mamin assigned the Energy Ministry to provide delivery of necessary amount of diesel fuel for planting season according to the agreed schedule and approved prices.

    He also charged the Agriculture Ministry to draw attention to speeding up production of staple foods under the diversification of cropped lands jointly with the Governors of the regions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
