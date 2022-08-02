Go to the main site
    • Kazakh PM assigns to raise water safety

    2 August 2022 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since June 1, 2022 some 140 people, including 49 kids, have drowned countrywide. The number of drowning accidents reduced by 42% against the previous year, though, it is the high mortality rate,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

    The Prime Minister stressed that people should be vigilant before allowing children to swim. «We should take all necessary measures to prevent drownings,» Smailov added.

    The Prime Minister charged the Emergency Situations, Ecology Ministries and akimats (local administrations) to raise water safety measures and take control over presence of lifeguards as well as to raise public awareness and designate swim areas.


    Photo: primeminister.kz


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

