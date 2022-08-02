Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM assigns to raise water safety
2 August 2022 11:00

Kazakh PM assigns to raise water safety

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Since June 1, 2022 some 140 people, including 49 kids, have drowned countrywide. The number of drowning accidents reduced by 42% against the previous year, though, it is the high mortality rate,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting, Kazinform reports.

The Prime Minister stressed that people should be vigilant before allowing children to swim. «We should take all necessary measures to prevent drownings,» Smailov added.

The Prime Minister charged the Emergency Situations, Ecology Ministries and akimats (local administrations) to raise water safety measures and take control over presence of lifeguards as well as to raise public awareness and designate swim areas.


Photo: primeminister.kz


Related news
Kazakh PM urges to step up vaccination, revaccination efforts
Read also
Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap
Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept
Minister Kuantyrov unveils budget of Strong Regions – Driver of Country’s Development project
Healthcare Minister announces COVID-19 ‘red area’ restrictions
Drinking water supply stands at 96% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Minister
Kazakhstan opens up to 5,000 COVID-19 beds
Kazakh PM urges to step up vaccination, revaccination efforts
Popular
1 Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
2 Kazakh yurt unveiled in Baku
3 Damage worth KZT 343 mln paid to those affected by January events
4 Kazakh boxers’ positions in WBA’s updated ranking announced
5 Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive