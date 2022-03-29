Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM assigns to provide transit stability along alternative routes to Europe

    29 March 2022, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov charged to provide stability of haulage to Europe along the alternative routes, Kazinform reports.

    «There are some bottlenecks in railway networks that should be solved through modernization and construction. Alternative routes were developed amid the unstable geopolitical and economic situation, and in order to avoid traffic transit and cargo carriage reductions to Europe,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

    According to him, work is underway on redirecting cargo carriage through the Trans-Caspian international trans-border route and TRASECA running through Azerbaijan and Georgia.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn