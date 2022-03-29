Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM assigns to provide transit stability along alternative routes to Europe

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2022, 10:52
Kazakh PM assigns to provide transit stability along alternative routes to Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov charged to provide stability of haulage to Europe along the alternative routes, Kazinform reports.

«There are some bottlenecks in railway networks that should be solved through modernization and construction. Alternative routes were developed amid the unstable geopolitical and economic situation, and in order to avoid traffic transit and cargo carriage reductions to Europe,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

According to him, work is underway on redirecting cargo carriage through the Trans-Caspian international trans-border route and TRASECA running through Azerbaijan and Georgia.


Government of Kazakhstan   Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy