Kazakh PM assigns to provide transit stability along alternative routes to Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov charged to provide stability of haulage to Europe along the alternative routes, Kazinform reports.

«There are some bottlenecks in railway networks that should be solved through modernization and construction. Alternative routes were developed amid the unstable geopolitical and economic situation, and in order to avoid traffic transit and cargo carriage reductions to Europe,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

According to him, work is underway on redirecting cargo carriage through the Trans-Caspian international trans-border route and TRASECA running through Azerbaijan and Georgia.